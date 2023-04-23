Osimhen Shines As Napoli Beat Juventus To Edge Closer To Serie A Title

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen put in an impressive performance for Napoli who snatched a dramatic stoppage time goal to beat Juventus 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The win took Napoli to 17 points ahead of second placed Lazio with seven games left to play.

Giacomo Raspadori was the hero for Napoli as his 94th minute goal saw Luciano Spalletti’s side complete the double over Juventus this season.

Eljif Elmas crossed for the unmarked Raspadori at the back post and he shaped up for the perfect volley, firing it through Wojciech Szczesny’s legs.

Osimhen went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half after receiving Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s flying back-heel flick but his low strike took a slight deflection and went out for a corner.

From the resulting corner Osimhen saw his header go straight to Szczesny.

Moments later Osimhen threatened again, firing over the bar after running onto another Di Lorenzo assist.

