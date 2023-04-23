Real Madrid Will Keep Fighting For Laliga Title –Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Tibaut Courtois says that his club will keep contesting for the Laliga title until it is mathematically impossible to do so following the 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, April 22 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Goals from Marco Asensio and Eder Militao gave Los Blancos the win.

Courtois said they’ll continue to try to overcome Barcelona who are in first position with 73 points from 29 matches.

“We’re going to fight until the very last game, until it’s mathematically no longer possible,” Realmadrid.com quoted Courtois as saying

“It’s a shame that we’ve dropped points along the way, but that’s normal with the Champions League on the line. Now we have a week with three league games and we have to win them.

“After the Cup final we will see how many points we are behind Barcelona and if we are in with a chance.”

Courtois has made 24 appearances in the current Laliga campaign.

Real Madrid have obtained 65 points from 30 Laliga…