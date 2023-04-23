Serie A: Ebuehi In Action As Inter Milan Defeat Empoli

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi played all 90 minutes as Inter Milan thrashed Empoli 3-0 in Sunday’s Serie A early kickoff game.

Nigerian international who has made 20 appearance, has netted two goals and bagged one assist this season.

Inter Milan took the lead in the 48th minute through Romelu Lukaku’s brilliant goal before grabbing a brace in the 76th minute to the delight of the visiting supporters.

Inter took the game beyond Empoli’s reach as Lautaro Martinez netted the third goal thanks to an assist from the Belgian international.

The victory means, Inter Milan move fifth on 54 points while Empoli remain 15th on 34 points on the league table.

