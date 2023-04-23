Serie A: Success Scores, Dessers Subbed Off As Udinese Overcome Cremonese

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success was on target as Udinese defeated Cremonese 3-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 30th appearance, has netted one goal and bagged six assists in the league.

The host wasted no time to announce their readiness to pick the maximum points as Lazar Samardzi netted in the second minute to unsettle Cremonese.

Udinese extended their lead in the 27th minute through Nehuen Perez’s low drive finish. Before Success made it 3-0 in the 36th minute.

He was however substituted in the 42nd minute for Beto.

His Nigerian compatriot, Cyril Dessers was in action but could not save his Cremonese from defeat.

The victory means Udinese sit 9th on 42 points while Cremonese sit 19th on 19 points in the league.

