United Beat Brighton and Hove Albion On Penalties

Manchester United defeated Brighton and Hove Albion on penalty shootout to reach this season’s FA Cup on Sunday.

In the second semi-final played at Wembley stadium on Sunday, United triumphed 7-6 from the spot after 120 minutes of football ended 0-0.

Victor Lindelof was the hero as he netted the decisive kick to send Erik ten Hag’s side to their second Cup final appearance this season.

Early in the season the Red Devils beat Newcastle United to emerge winners of the League Cup.

The last time United played in the FA Cup final was in 2018 when they lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

For the first time ever, the Red Devils and Manchester City will go head-to-head in a major domestic cup final.

In the first FA Cup semi-final played on Saturday, City thrashed Sheffield United 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick by Riyad Mahrez.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…