Young Africans Down Rivers United In Port Harcourt

Rivers United face elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup after going down to a 2-0 defeat against Tanzania’s Young Africans at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Both teams failed to register a goal in the first half despite creating a number of matches.

Young Africans took the lead in the 73rd minute through Democratic Republic of Congo forward,Fiston Mayele.

Mayele netted the second nine minutes from time.

Rivers United will need to score three goals without conceding in the reverse fixture to scale through.

The return leg will take place next week Sunday at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The winners of the contest will face Gallants FC of South Africa or Egypt’s Pyramids in the semi-finals.

