1xBet Ghana Sign Up 2023: Registration & Promo Code Guide

What is 1xBet Ghana
1xBet is a popular online betting platform that has gained a strong foothold in Ghana and other parts of the African continent. The bookmaker was launched in 2007 and has since become a people’s favourite. With a wide range of sports betting options, a user-friendly interface and a dedicated mobile app, 1xbet provides an unmatched experience for sports bettors in Ghana and beyond.
Why Register with 1xBet Ghana
If you’re considering registering with a bookmaker in Ghana, 1xBet should be at the top of your list. Here’s why:
- Great welcome bonus when you register
- Convenient payment options: 1xBet offers a variety of payment options, including mobile money, bank transfers, and e-wallets. You can now deposit and withdraw with ease.
- Mobile app: With the 1xBet mobile app, you can place bets on the go. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or waiting for a friend, you can easily access the app and place bets on your favorite sports events.
- Excellent customer…
Source: Complete Sports