Akpom Wins Championship Player Of The Season Award

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season at the EFL Awards on Sunday evening.

Akpom is rewarded for a terrific season that has seen him score 29 goals in 38 games – 28 coming from 33 league starts.

Barring a late flurry of goals elsewhere he will become the first Boro player to scoop the Golden Boot since John Hickton bagged 25 during the 1970/71 Second Division season.

Akpom has already claimed the gong as the first Boro man to hit 20 league goals since Bernie Slaven in 1989/90.

The former Arsenal man set a new Sky Bet Championship high for successive home strikes when he scored his ninth against Hull City at the Riverside in midweek.

“It means a lot to get acknowledged for the work during the season and I’m really grateful for it,” said a delighted Chuba, who was also named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year.

“There’s a…