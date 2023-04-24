Atalanta vs AS Roma – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Atalanta vs AS Roma: After playing Fiorentina and earning a 1-1 away draw in Serie A, Atalanta are ready for their next match. Atalanta had 37% of the possession in that game, and one of their six shots on goal was successful.

Joakim Maehle scored the goal for Atlanta (37′). On the other hand, Fiorentina had 18 shots on goal, with seven of them being successful. Arthur Cabral (56′) scored Fiorentina’s goal.

Atalanta haven’t often held out for the full 90 minutes in previous encounters. The data reveals that Atalanta conceded seven goals while allowing opponents to score in five of their previous six matches.

Also Read: Shaw Relishes Man United FA Cup Final Qualification, Eager To Face Man City

Roma enter this match with a 4-1 victory over Feyenoord in their most recent Europa League contest. Roma enjoyed 48% of the game’s possession, and 13 of their 33…