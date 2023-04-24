Collymore Warns Kane Against Joining PSG

Former Liverpool attacker, Stan Collymore, has warned Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane not to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Collymore instead wants Kane to join one of Manchester United, Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

Kane’s current contract at Tottenham is set to expire next summer.

The England captain has been linked with a move to different top European clubs, including PSG.

“Kane should avoid PSG because finishing fourth in the Premier League is better than going to a plastic construct, even if they were to reach a Champions League final,” Collymore told The Mirror (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“But if Chelsea, Manchester United or Bayern Munich come knocking, he could – and should – leave. And if it is a choice between all of those clubs, I would be picking United, if I were in his boots.”

