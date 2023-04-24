Eguma Rues Rivers United Defeat To Young Africans

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma cut a disappointed figure following his side’s 2-0 home loss to Young Africans on Sunday.

The Nigeria Premier Football League champions conceded twice in the second half.

Eguma’s side will now need to score three goals without conceding in the second leg to scale through to the semi-finals.

“I will say it was a bad day for us. We didn’t get our acts right. We had some scoring chances in the first half but we couldn’t convert until the opponents scored in the second half and they came out to play. They equally got the second from a counter,” Eguma told reporters after the game.

“I believe we have learnt our lessons and some of our key players that were missing would have made some difference for us.”

The reverse fixture will take place at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

