‘I’m Delighted To Win’ – Young Africans Boss Reflects On Away Victory Against Rivers United

Young Africans head coach, Nasreddine Nabi has reflected on the side’s impressive win against Rivers United in their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg tie.

The Citizen defeated the Nigerian champions 2-0 to put one foot in the semi-finals.

Fiston Mayele broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute when he was picked out by a brilliant through ball from skipper Bakari Mwamnyeto.

The Congolese import ran to the pass before hitting it past the keeper first time.

The same pair was to work together for the second goal scored nine minutes from time, this time Mwamnyeto passing back a recycled ball from a set-piece to Mayele who made no mistake with the second goal.

“I am delighted to win because it is not easy to come to Nigeria and win. We played well and took our chances, but the game is far from over,” Nabi was quoted by CAFonline.

“We still have the second leg and we need to do even better to ensure we qualify.”

