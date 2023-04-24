Maja Takes Ligue 2 Tally To 15 In Bordeaux’s Home Win

Josh Maja scored two goals as Bordeaux thrashed Grenoble 3-0 in the French Ligue 2 fixture on Monday night.

The brace took Maia’s tally in the second division to 15 in 32 appearances this season.

Maja opened scoring in the 42nd minute before getting his second to make it 3-0 on 64 minutes.

He has now scored four goals in his last five league games for Bordeaux.

The win took Bordeaux to second place on 59 points in the league table with six games left.

Le Havre, in 65 points, top the 20-team league competition from the same number of games played.

The teams that finish first and second in Ligue 2 after 38 league games will gain promotion to Ligue 1.

