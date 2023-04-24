Man United Capable Of Overcoming Man City In FA Cup

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he’s optimistic the Red Devils are capable of beating Man City in the final of the FA Cup.

Ten Hag said that Man United have already shown they can defeat Pep Guardiola’s side, but insisted everything has to be perfect for that to happen.

Both sides are through to the final of this season’s FA Cup and will lock horns at Wembley Stadium on June 6.

Pep Guardiola’s City are chasing the treble this season and while Real Madrid stand on their way in the Champions League, Arsenal battling the Premier League title with them, Man United, the only English side to have won a treble, is standing in their way to the FA Cup.

Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley to book a final ticket, while Man City recorded a 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Dutchman told talkSPORT, “We want to win the final, it’s all about that.

“We already showed this season that we can beat them.

“We also had a strong defeat, but we showed…