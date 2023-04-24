Middlesbrough Celebrate Akpom’s Championship Player Of The Season Award

Middlesbrough have congratulated Chuba Akpom on winning the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award on Sunday evening.

Akpom picked up the award for his outstanding season for promotion-seeking Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old has scored 29 goals in 38 games – 28 coming from 33 league starts.

Akpom has already claimed the award as the first Boro man to score 20 league goals since Bernie Slaven in 1989/90.

Barring a late flurry of goals elsewhere he will become the first Boro player to scoop the Golden Boot since John Hickton bagged 25 during the 1970/71 Second Division season.

Also, the former Arsenal man set a new Sky Bet Championship high for successive home strikes when he scored his ninth against Hull City at the Riverside in midweek.

Commenting on winning the award, Boro wrote on Twitter:”Congrats Chuba Akpom on winning the Sky Bet Championship POTY at the EFL Awards.”

Aside landing the Player of the season award, Akpom was also named in the Sky Bet…