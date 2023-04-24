Ogunbote Reveals Secrets Behind 3SC’s Impressive Form

Shooting Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has explained reasons why the team has been getting it right in recent times.

Speaking after the Oluyole Warriors hammered visiting Gombe United 3-0 in a Matchday 15 tie decided at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday, the sweat merchant attributed the team’s good run of late to hard work, understanding between the players as well as corrections carried out on the grey areas noticed during the first round of the season.

“There is no magic to it other than hard work, aside from that the players are getting used to each other and we noticed some grey areas which we tried to make amends to”.

On the tactics adopted against the Savannah Scorpions, which resulted in the resounding win, the former Sunshine Stars and Rangers International handler responded.

“The players knew the importance of the game, we have four…