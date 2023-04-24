Osimhen :Napoli Fans Have Waited Long Enough For Serie A Title

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said Napoli fans have waited long enough for the Serie A and that it is their turn to celebrate.

Napoli edged closer to the Italian topflight title after beating Juventus 1-0 away on Sunday.

A stoppage time goal from Giacomo Raspadori sealed the win for Napoli.

The win took Luciano Spalletti’s side to 17 points ahead of second placed Lazio.

A win for Napoli against Salernitana and Lazio fail to beat Inter will see Osimhen and his teammates crowned champions.

After the hard fought win, Osimhen wrote on Twitter:”Dear Neapolitans,You Have Waited Long Enough!Now It’s Your Turn!!!💙🤍.”

Osimhen still leads the top scoring chart with 21 goals.

The last time Napoli were crowned champions of Italy was in 1990 under the guidance of late Argentina football great Diego Maradona.

