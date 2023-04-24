Shaw Relishes Man United FA Cup Final Qualification

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has expressed his delight over the Red Devils qualification for the 2023 Emirates FA Cup final following a 7-6 win on penalties over Brighton on Sunday, April 23 at Wembley Stadium.

The game ended 0-0 despite numerous chances to score for both teams.

Manchester United will play Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on June 3 at Wembley Stadium.

Shaw, pictured above flanked by Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes in celebration mood after the match, told MUTV that winning the FA Cup will be a massive incentive.

“We had to give everything and I’m really happy for the team and for us that were in another final, and a great team to play in,” Shaw said.

“They (City clashes) are always very special games but for there to be a trophy to win at the end of it is obviously a massive incentive for us and what we want to achieve this season.

“We still have…