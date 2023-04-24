Sottil: I’m Delighted To See Success End Goal Drought At Udinese

Udinese manager, Andrea Sottil has expressed delight seeing Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success end his goal drought.

Recall that the Nigerian international was on target as Udinese defeated Cremonese 3-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

It was the striker’s first goal for Udinese in over a year.

His teammates surrounded him in ecstasy to celebrate the goal, the player’s first of the season.

Sootil hinted that the celebration was a sign of the strong bond which exists in the team.

“Everyone’s embrace of Success’s goal demonstrates ”that this is a real group. Success sacrifices himself for everyone, he takes a lot of free kicks, he deserved this goal and I’m really sorry for his injury. He scored a great goal, we are all happy for him,” he told the club’s official website.

