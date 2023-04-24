U-17 African Cup of Nations: Golden Eaglets Group Opponent

Golden Eaglets group opponent at the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Young Chipolopolo of Zambia, defeated Senegal 4-1 on Monday, April 24 at the Rouiba Stadium in a friendly game, in preparation for the tournament.

Jonathan Kalimina scored in the 31st, 40th and 42nd minute to complete his hattrick.

Marcel Zimba made it 4-0 for the Young Chipolopolo in the 67th minute and Mame Mody Sy pulled one back for Senegal in the 82nd minute.

Senegalese skipper Amara Diouf converted a penalty to make it 4-2 in the 89th minute.

Zambia are in Group B along with Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa.

The 2023 U-17 Afcon will take place in Algeria between April 29 and May 19.

The top four countries at the tournament will represent Africa at 2023 U-17 World Cup which will be held from November 10 to December 2.

