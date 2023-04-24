Underrate Dominican Republic At Your

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has warned that underdog, Dominican Republic may shock Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Brazil and Italy if they are underrated in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated this in an interview with Completesports.com, where he insisted that Dominican Republic may end up not becoming the underdog in the group.

Dosu, however, urged the Flying Eagles not to pay too much of attention on Brazil and Italy if they are to qualify from the knockout stages of the competition.

“On paper, many people will assume that Dominican Republic will be the underdog in the group but football has gone beyond that level.

” If you don’t do your home work well, you should expect miracle. It may surprise some of us that Dominican Republic will pull an upset in that group if they are not taking seriously.

“I will urge the Flying Eagles not to focus more on Brazil and Italy alone because they are big names in football. But they should…