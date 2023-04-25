Bayern Munich To Offer Napoli Mane Plus Cash For Osimhen

Bayern Munich have proposed a swap deal involving Sadio Mane joining Napoli in exchange for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

This is according to Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg.

Osimhen has been in sensational form for Napoli who are on the verge of landing a first Serie A title since 1990.

The Nigerian star is currently Serie A’s leading goalscorer with 21 goals in 25 league appearances.

His superb form has attracted interest from top European clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern.

However, Napoli have placed over a 100 million euros on their prized asset.

To drive the price down, Bayern Munich have tabled the idea of a player plus cash deal involving Mane going the other way.

Bayern’s displeasure with Mane is a well-known fact and the Bavarian institution is looking for ways to offload him.

Recently he got into a confrontation with his teammate,…