Beating Man City At The Etihad Doesn’t Guarantee EPL Title

Mikel Arteta has said a victory for Arsenal against Manchester City at the Etihad does not guarantee winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium with a five-point lead, but City’s two matches in hand mean Arteta’s team need a victory to keep the destiny of this season’s trophy in their own hands.

This will be the third time both teams will clash this season with City winning their two ties in the FA Cup and the league.

Asked if a first victory for Arsenal at the Etihad since January 2015 would guarantee them the title, Arteta said: “Is it going to define the season? The answer is no,” he was quoted on premierleague.com.

“If we win tomorrow night, we haven’t won the league, that’s for sure.

“It will shift a little bit the percentage, but five games in this league, with the games that we both have to play.”

Arteta said for Arsenal to be crowned champions they have…