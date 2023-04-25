Brazil, Italy Are Flying Eagles Biggest

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu believes the Flying Eagles biggest obstacles in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be Brazil and Italy.

Nigeria have been drawn against five time champions Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic in Group D of the tournament.

The Flying Eagles must dig their feet in order to scale through the group phase must dig their feet in this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup competition.

Shorunmu, who is optimistic of the Nigeria’s chances in the group, however, told Completesports.com in an interview that the duo of Brazil and Italy will be the team’s biggest obstacles.

“I have so much confidence that the Flying Eagles will qualify from a group that looks so difficult. However, my biggest worry is Brazil and Italy because they will definitely be Nigeria’s biggest obstacles in the Group.

“I am not underestimating the Dominican Republic because if they are not good enough, they won’t be at this tournament. So, Nigeria must be wary of them…