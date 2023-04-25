Castellanos Scores Four Goals Against Madrid In Girona’s Win

Argentina forward Valentín Castellanos scored all four goals as Girona stunned LaLiga champions Real Madrid 4-2 in Tuesday’s league fixture.

Castellanos has become the first player to score four goals in a single LaLiga game against Madrid in the 21st century.

The result means Madrid, currently on 65 points, could find themselves 14 points behind league leaders Barcelona, if the Catalan club beat Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Castellanos opened the scoring in the 12th minute before doubling the lead on 24 minutes.

In the 34th minute Vinicius Junior pulled a goal back for Madrid but Castellanos got his hat-trick one minute into the second half to make it 3-1.

He then scored his fourth in the 62nd minute before Lucas Vazquez made it 4-2 with five minutes left.

