FirstBank’s Sponsored Timeless Concert By Davido Connects Fans, Promotes Culture And Boosts The Music Industry To Greater Heights

FirstBank’s sponsorship of Timeless is the third time it is supporting Davido since it first supported

Davido’s 30 Billion concert in 2017.

The support of the timeless concert is part of the Bank’s [email protected] initiative.

[email protected] by FirstBank showcases and facilitate the successes of the art and entertainment industry to the world.

The much-anticipated timeless concert by David “Davido” Adeleke, unarguably one of Nigeria’s biggest music exports of all time, was an electrifying music showpiece that further reiterated the lofty height and growth that has defined the Nigerian Music industry in recent years as Nigeria’s premier banking giant, FirstBank once again, threw its weight behind Davido.

The Timeless Concert in Lagos was the climax to the treble of concerts to complement the 31 March 2023 launch of his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’. Before the Lagos concert, Davido performed at the Irvine Plaza in New York on 2 April 2023 and in London on 5…