Golden Eaglets Land In Constantine

Five-time world champions Nigeria have arrived in the Algerian city of Constantine for their final preparations for this year’s Africa U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following complications that arose in the process of securing entry visa into Germany for a planned final training camp in that country, the Nigeria Football Federation opted to send the squad earlier to Algeria for the final build-up, and Constantine, the renown city where the Eaglets will play Morocco, Zambia and South Africa in Group B, is the choice.

The wards of FIFA Cadet World Cup -winning captain, Nduka Ugbade, swept all before them to win the WAFU B U17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana 10 months ago, and have put on display tremendous firepower in their preparations for the continental showpiece.

After resuming camp mid-March following the break for the general elections, the Eaglets played 12 friendly matches at their NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja base, winning 11 of the matches and drawing the other one….