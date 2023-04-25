Iwobi Banks On Home Support For Victory Against Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi insists playing in front of the fans at the Goodison Park will be a good motivation for Everton players when they confront Newcastle United on Thursday.

The Toffees are in deep fight to escape relegation in the Premier League this season.

Sean Dyche’s men picked a valuable point on the road against Crystal Palace last weekend and must beat Newcastle United to boost their survival aspiration.

It will no doubt be a daunting task with the Magpies heading into the game in buoyant mood having destroyed Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 in their last game.

“It’s another game at home with the fans behind us,” Iwobi told Everton’s official website.

“That should lift and motivate us. Newcastle are coming off the back of a good win, but we’ve got the motivation and a couple of players coming back. Doucs and Dom are…