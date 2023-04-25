Osimhen, Agent Disagree Over PSG Move

Victor Osimhen and his agent, Roberto Calenda are at loggerheads over a proposed move to Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

According to French news outlet, Foot Mercato, Calenda is close to reaching an agreement with PSG.

However, the Nigerian international doesn’t favour a move to the Parc des Princes.

The striker, who is the leading scorer in Serie A this season with 21 goals is also reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Osimhen favours a move to the Premier League as a priority, but would also be interested in a move to the Bundesliga.

Napoli are expected to demand for around €150m from any potential suitors.

