Real Madrid Players Eager To Defeat Girona –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that his players are eager to defeat Girona in their Laliga clash on Tuesday, April 25 at Montilivi.

The team will be targeting a second consecutive win after overcoming Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday, April 22 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti commended Girona’s style of play.

“The players are really eager to play and that allows me to manage the squad better,” Real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“Girona play some beautiful football and they are a well organised team without the ball.

“Winning the Laliga and Champions League double in the same season is very tough. Some teams view the league as more difficult and put their focus on European competitions.”

Real Madrid are currently second position in Laliga with 65 points from 30 matches.

Los Blancos (the whites) have won Laliga a record 35 times.

