Reece James Ruled Out For The Rest Of Season

Chelsea defender, Reece James, is set to miss the remainder of the 2022/2023 season due to injury.

James sustained the hamstring injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 18 at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard made the revelation in his pre-match conference for the game with Brentford.

“Reece James is unavailable for this game and probably for the rest of the season as well,” Chelseafc.com quoted Lampard as saying

“Reece had a hamstring injury he picked up in the Madrid game, got through the game, but we scanned it in the following days and he will be out.”

James has a tally of one goal and one assist in 16 Premier League games this season.

Chelsea have accumulated 39 points after 31 Premier League games this season and they are 11th in the division.

The Blues play Brentford on Wednesday, April 26 at Stamford Bridge.

