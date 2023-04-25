Remaining EPL Games Will Be Important For Chelsea

Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard has warned his players to brace up for the remaining games in the Premier League.

Lampard stated this ahead of the Blues game against Brentford on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

“I wouldn’t expect anything in football, but we have come in to a club with big difficulties with not a lot of time. A lot of factors as to the four games I have been here, the team and club have been struggling for a while, we are here to help. Things won’t change in a short time.

“I don’t have a mentality that there is nothing to play for. They have been fortunate at Chelsea to have had that for 15, 20 years, but it’s a reality when you have a long career, you won’t compete every season.

“We now have seven games, three against the top four, so will be interesting to see how the players react.”

On talk of Mauricio Pochettino taking charge, Lampard said: “I’m not going to get involved, it’s all speculation.”

