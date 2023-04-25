Tottenham Players To Compensate Fans After Humiliating Loss To Newcastle

The cost of tickets for fans who traveled to Sunday’s 6-1 loss to Newcastle United will be reimbursed by Tottenham Hotspur players.

The Lillywhites conceded five goals in the first 21 minutes of the Premier League game.

Interim manager Cristian Stellini lost his position as the head-coach as a result of the humiliating defeat.

According to the Independent, the first-team squad is now providing a full refund for the away fans at St James’ Park.

A message from the Tottenham players read: “We understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.

“ Of course, this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again,…