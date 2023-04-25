Why Liverpool May Sneak Into Premier League Top

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has made a fresh top four prediction after watching Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

According to Ferdinand, Liverpool could sneak into the top four after their 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest.

Diogo Jota bagged a brace for the Reds while Mohamed Salah scored another.

The Merseysideiders are well outside fourth-place with nine points behind Manchester United, having played a game more.

But Ferdinand, who has watched Liverpool for many years, believes Jurgen Klopp’s side can still pull some surprises.

“Nottingham Forest put them under it. But Liverpool got through with it by hook or by crook. They could sneak into the top four; you know Liverpool,” he told Five.

Up next for Liverpool is their Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

