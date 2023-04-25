Why Manchester City Can Win The Treble —Kolo Toure

Former Arsenal and Côte d’Ivoire star Kolo Toure believes Manchester City can win the treble this season.

City are looking to emulate neighbours Manchester United by becoming the second English side to land the treble.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United made history by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998/99 season.

Current City manager Pep Guardiola achieved the feat as Barcelona manager in 2009 when he led them to the LaLiga, Copa Del Rey and Champions League titles.

City are five points behind Arsenal in the league with two games in hand.

They will face United in the FA Cup final and will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Toure, who featured for City from 2009 to 2013, points expressed confidence that his former side have the manager and players to match United’s achievement.

“Absolutely,” Toure said.

“They have the manager. They have the players and I definitely think they can, because they have everything,…