Ancelotti Criticizes Vinicius’ Yellow Card Accumulation

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed worry with Vincius Jr’s yellow card accumulation in La Liga.

He made this comment after the club’s 4-2 loss to Girona on Tuesday, April 25 at the Montilivi Stadium.

Argentine forward Valentin Castellanos scored all four goals for Girona in the encounter while Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vasquez found the net for Los Blancos (the whites).

Ancelotti did however criticize Vinicius’ yellow card accumulation.

“He got a goal and an assist,” Real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“He was good as always, but the team lacked connection. He has seen too many yellow cards for a player of his characteristics.”

Vinicius has racked up 10 goals and eight assists in 29 Laliga matches this term.

Real Madrid are second position in Laliga with 65 points after 31 games in the division this season.

Up next for Los Blancos is a game with Almeria on Saturday, April 29 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

