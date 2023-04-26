Arsenal Ready For Manchester City Test -Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his team is ready for Wednesday’s (today) Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The clash is a showdown between the top two teams on the Premier League table.

Speaking before the match, Arteta hailed the mentality of his players.

“Mentality plays a huge part,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

“Obviously the belief is there. When I look at how they train, how they reacted after that (result against Southampton), the mood in the dressing room, the way they defended each other in each moment.

“We’re going to show that again, but then you have to deliver in the right moment, the right performance and it has to be perfect because that’s what these levels demand. It’s absolute perfection in every single ball.”

Arsenal are currently first position on the Premier League with 75 points from 30 matches while…