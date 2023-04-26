Awoniyi Bags Assist As Forest Beat Brighton, Move Out Of Relegation Zone

Taiwo Awoniyi had an assist as Nottingham Forest gave their survival hopes a big boost with a 3-1 home win against Brighton in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Awoniyi provided the assist for Forest’s second goal scored by Danilo which put them 2-1 ahead.

His Nigerian teammate Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute for Forest.

The win saw Forest climb out of the relegation zone to 17th place on 30 points in the league table.

Also, they ended a run of four straight defeats with their last victory coming on February 5th.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea suffered their fifth consecutive game under interim boss Frank Lampard after going down 2-0 to Brentford.

Frank Onyeka featured for Brentford before going off in the 62nd minute.

An own goal by Cesar Azpilicueta in the 37th minute and a Mbeumo’s 78th minute strike, moved Brentford’s to ninth while Chelsea stay in 11th.

In other results, Liverpool came from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at Anfield and Manchester City…