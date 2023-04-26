Chelsea Seek New Approach In Mount Contract Talks

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has sought a fresh approach to secure Mason Mount to a new contract.

The England midfielder has been haggling with Chelsea over new terms for 12 months.

Rather than insist Mount stick to their contract policy of long-term agreements, Boehly has instead raised the prospect of him signing a one or two-year arrangement, says the London Evening Standard.

Signing Mount up for one more year would help buy Chelsea time and give them a stronger hand to reject Liverpool’s increasingly aggressive advances.

Mount is a top target for the Reds and he is open to a move to Anfield should Chelsea talks continue to stall.

