Federation Cup: Ogunbote Warns 3SC Players Against Complacency

Shooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote , has urged his players to take every opponent seriously as the team begins the race for a shot at the 2023 Federation Cup.

Addressing the players ahead of Wednesday’s (today) Round of 64 tie against Adamimogo FC of Akure in Lagos, the sweat merchant, who piloted Rangers International to win the trophy few years ago, warned them never to be complacent against any opponent.

“Come Wednesday, we will begin the battle for the Federation Cup against Adamimogo FC of Akure. The Federation Cup is a different ball game from the league, there is no little team when it comes to the competition.

“We must therefore take it very seriously. There is no second chance in Federation Cup, once you are beaten, you are out, that is why we must approach every game with all seriousness and get the job done within 90 minutes.

“The good thing about this competition is that it is an opportunity to get a continental ticket and once you can win seven…