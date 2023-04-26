Fit-again Collins Hails Gusau, Sanusi, Peseiro, Eagles’ Team-mates

Super Eagles’ defender, Jamilu Collins, who suffered a season-long anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for his club Cardiff City, has thanked NFF President Ibrahim Gusau following his recovery and return to training after 9 months.

The Nigeria international told thenff.com at the Cardiff City Training Ground in Cardiff, Wales recently that he is happy to be back in the game. His injury was a devastating episode as he revealed it was his first-ever career injury and it was really a difficult rehabilitation and recovery for him.

“I have never suffered any injury since I started playing football professionally and to go through a whole nine months without football was a torrid period for me,” the former SC Paderborn wing-back said.

Speaking further, Collins explained that it was like getting a new “knee” literally as that was what it looked like to him.

“The ACL injury experience was…