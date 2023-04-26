Golden Eaglets Players Pass MRI Test Ahead U-17 AFCON

Golden Eaglets players have all passed the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) test ahead of the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

All the 26 players named in the squad by head coach, Nduka Ugbade passed the test with ease.

The process of testing the players lasted within one hour.

The players and their officials departed for their base in Constantine after the test.

The Golden Eaglets are drawn in Group B with Zambia, Morocco and South Africa.

The two-time champions will play all their group games at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

The Eaglets will start their campaign against Zambia on Sunday. Kick-off is 5pm Nigerian time.

