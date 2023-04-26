Gusau Inaugurates NFF Disciplinary Committee, Charges Members On Fairness, Diligence

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Tuesday inaugurated the NFF Disciplinary Committee, in the process charging the chairman and members to discharge their duties diligently and truthfully while ensuring fairness and justice for all.

“The job of a Disciplinary Committee is a serious one. Your task is to listen and study cases as they are brought, and to adjudicate fairly, honestly and truthfully. Justice must not only be done in each case, but must always be seen to have been done.

“This administration is determined that justice be dispensed appropriately and promptly in cases within the football sector. The NFF will give you the support that you need to do your job fairly and truthfully after examining all the facts available.”

Chairman of the committee, Barr. Jude Obikwelu assured the NFF President that they will serve with sincerity of purpose, dedication and commitment to the principles of equity, fairness and justice at all…