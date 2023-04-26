Iheanacho Helps Relegation Threatened Leicester Draw At Leeds

Kelechi Iheanacho featured for struggling Leicester and was involved in their equaliser as they held Leeds to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Wilfred Ndidi was benched while Iheanacho was replaced on 82 minutes.

Leicester are now unbeaten in back-to-back games.

The Foxes remain in 17th place on 29 points in the league standings after 33 games.

Youri Tielemans thought he had opened the scoring for Leicester on seven minute but saw his effort disallowed after consultations with VAR.

Leeds then went 1-0 ahead through Luis Sinisterra in the 20th minute.

But with 10 minutes left Jamie Vardy equalised for Leicester off an assist from James Maddison.

Iheanacho strode through, thread in Maddison who beat his man and found Vardy with the striker finishing off the chance.

