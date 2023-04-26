Kane Not Distracted By Transfer Speculation –Mason Speaks

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason has insisted that Harry Kane is committed and ready to face Man United in Thursday’s Premier League clash.

Recall that the England international has been linked to Manchester United.

Reacting to the development, Mason said, “It’s not about an individual, it’s about the group of players and the club as a whole.

“The season isn’t over yet. The focus isn’t on any individual, it’s on the group and that won’t change.

“There’s always talk when you’re involved in a club like this but most importantly we need to be close. If we can be compact in here, that will be reflected on the pitch.

“Speculation is speculation, that won’t change the changing room.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.