Man City Star Out Of Arsenal Clash With Injury

Pep Guardiola has ruled out Nathan Ake out of Manchester City’s clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Ake suffered a hamstring injury in City’s Champions League second leg clash with Bayern Munich last Wednesday.

The Netherlands international missed Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Sheffield United at Wembley stadium.

City host Arsenal in perhaps the biggest game of the Premier League season this week with five points separating the two sides ahead of kick-off with Guardiola’s side holding two games in hand.

Ake however will not be involved and also remains a doubt for the first leg of City’s Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid next week.

Speaking in Tuesday’s press conference, Guardiola described Ake’s omission as a blow.

“Hopefully he can come back soon but for tomorrow he is out. I don’t know about Madrid.”

“Yeah [it’s a blow] but we will find the right player to do it.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have…