Man City Take Charge Of Title Race With Emphatic Victory

Man City have boasted their chances of winning the Premier League title after a convincing 4-1 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens started the game like a house on fire when Kelvin De Bruyne netted the opening goal in the seventh minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Erling Haaland.

John Stones doubled City’s lead in the 45th minute, heading home De Bruyne’s pinpoint cross on the stroke of half-time.

Man City could have added two more goals but Ramsdale was just at his best as he stopped Haaland and De Bruyne from scoring.

However, it was the Belgian international, who later made it 3-0 in the 54th minute before Holding reduced the scoreline to 3-1.

However, City took the game beyond the reach of the Gunners as Haaland netted the fourth goal in the 95th minute of the game to seal the maximum points for Man City.

For the record, City still need to win six of their last seven matches to be sure of becoming champions for a third…