Manchester City Vs Arsenal – Predictions, Match Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal – Ahead of the match, both sides still hold the keys to the championship. Despite having two games in hand for the defending champions, the Gunners lead the league standings by a margin of five points.

Given the easier schedule for the Citizens in their final seven games, a loss today to Arsenal would severely complicate their championship defence.

With a 3-0 thrashing of Championship team Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s team maintained their excellent run.

At the weekend, Riyad Mahrez was given the start on the right flank and made the most of it by scoring all three goals for his team.

The Citizens are currently in the FA Cup final and the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, and they have eleven…