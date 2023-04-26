Onyeka Seeks To Compound Chelsea’s Woes

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka will be hoping to play a big part as Brentford seek to compound Chelsea’s woes in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Having made 15 appearances in the league, the Nigerian international will be determine to make Brentford’s starting line.

Recall that Thomas Frank’s men are still on course for their highest-ever Premier League finish, though, and they can consolidate their place in the top half with a win over 11th-placed Chelsea, who sit five points further back as things stand.

Brentford head into Wednesday’s fixture having won only three of their 16 top-flight away games this season, but they can be optimistic of success against Chelsea after securing a memorable 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last season.

Four games, four defeats and just one goal scored. The impact that Chelsea’s owners hoped Lampard’s arrival would have is yet to bear fruit and the West Londoners now have seven Premier League fixtures…