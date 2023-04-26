Pochettino Reaches Agreement To Become New Chelsea Boss

Former Tottenham Hotspur gaffer Mauricio Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea, talkSPORT reports.

Pochettino has been out of work since the end of last season following his sacking at Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Argentine is now set to make his return to management at London side Chelsea.

The Blues are hoping to have his appointment fully wrapped up by the end of the week.

Interim boss and club legend Frank Lampard took over following Graham Potter’s exit, taking the reins until the end of the season.

It is understood that Lampard will remain at the helm for the remainder of the campaign.

But ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino, who spent five years with Chelsea’s London rivals, will be the one to move the club forward come next season.

Chelsea have already made three managerial appoints this season after owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel, his replacement Graham Potter and then appointed Lampard as caretaker.

